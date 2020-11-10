NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Denver 27

Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

Buffalo 44, Seattle 34

Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26

Miami 34, Arizona 31

Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19

New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

