NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

___

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

