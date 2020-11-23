On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259
Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254
Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222
Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 20, Detroit 0

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17

Houston 27, New England 20

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9

Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3

Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 20, Cincinnati 9

Denver 20, Miami 13

L.A. Chargers 34, N.Y. Jets 28

        Read more Sports News news.

Dallas 31, Minnesota 28

Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT

Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday, Nov. 29

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

First Army helps welcome home 92-year-old Korean War veteran