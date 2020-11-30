On Air: For Your Benefit
NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Detroit 25

Washington 41, Dallas 16

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 43, Las Vegas 6

Buffalo 27, L.A. Chargers 17

Cleveland 27, Jacksonville 25

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 3

Minnesota 28, Carolina 27

N.Y. Giants 19, Cincinnati 17

New England 20, Arizona 17

Tennessee 45, Indianapolis 26

New Orleans 31, Denver 3

San Francisco 23, L.A. Rams 20

Kansas City 27, Tampa Bay 24

Green Bay 41, Chicago 25

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday, Dec. 7

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

