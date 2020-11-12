NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — RAVENS: DNP: DT Calais Campbell (calf), RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: LB L.J. Fort (finger), LB Matt Judon (calf). PATRIOTS: DNP: S Terrence Brooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (illness). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), DT Carl Davis (concussion), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N’Keal Harry (concussion), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), RB J.J. Taylor (illness), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle).

BUFFALO BILLS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BILLS: DNP: DE Mario Addison (rest), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring). LIMITED: G Jon Feliciano (back), T Cody Ford (ankle), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), S Micah Hyde (ankle), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), CB Tre’Davious White (ankle), G Brian Winters (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), WR John Brown (knee), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), C Mitch Morse (concussion), RB T.J. Yeldon (back). CARDINALS: No Data Reported.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BENGALS: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (illness), DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), T Bobby Hart (knee), RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB Darius Phillips (groin). LIMITED: WR John Ross (foot), CB LeShaun Sims (concussion), T Jonah Williams (stinger). FULL: C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Samaje Perine (knee). STEELERS: LIMITED: DE Tyson Alualu (knee), DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder). FULL: G David DeCastro (not injury related), TE Eric Ebron (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), FB Derek Watt (hamstring).

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — BRONCOS: No Data Reported. RAIDERS: DNP: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), T Kolton Miller (ankle). LIMITED: S Johnathan Abram (groin), RB Alec Ingold (ribs), DE Arden Key (foot), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), T Sam Young (knee, ankle). FULL: DT Maliek Collins (shoulder), WR Bryan Edwards (ankle), S Jeff Heath (hip), DE Carl Nassib (knee), TE Darren Waller (back).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — TEXANS: DNP: RB David Johnson (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dylan Cole (back). BROWNS: LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (elbow), T Jack Conklin (knee), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), LB Sione Takitaki (hand).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — JAGUARS: DNP: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), WR D.J. Chark (illness), DT Doug Costin (concussion), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Chris Claybrooks (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (hip), S Josh Jones (chest), G Brandon Linder (back), G Andrew Norwell (calf), T Cam Robinson (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). FULL: E Tyler Eifert (not injury related), S Andrew Wingard (core muscle injury). PACKERS: DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE John Lovett (knee), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), G Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: T David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), RB Aaron Jones (calf), LB Preston Smith (shoulder).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — CHARGERS: No Data Reported. DOLPHINS: DNP: DT Raekwon Davis (not injury related). LIMITED: RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Durham Smythe (concussion). FULL: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (achilles), RB Patrick Laird (ankle), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — EAGLES: DNP: CB Craig James (shoulder). LIMITED: T Lane Johnson (ankle). FULL: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), T Jack Driscoll (ankle), G Nate Herbig (finger), DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (quadricep), T Jason Peters (not injury related), RB Miles Sanders (knee). GIANTS: LIMITED: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (toe, hip), WR Golden Tate (knee). FULL: S Logan Ryan (not injury related), TE Kaden Smith (concussion), DT Leonard Williams (not injury related).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — 49ERS: No Data Reported. SAINTS: LIMITED: QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), C Erik McCoy (elbow), T Ryan Ramczyk (back), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring), RB Dwayne Washington (back).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEAHAWKS: No Data Reported. RAMS: No Data Reported.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — BUCCANEERS: No Data Reported. PANTHERS: No Data Reported.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DETROIT LIONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: QB Kyle Allen (ankle), T Geron Christian (knee), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related). LIMITED: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LB Jared Norris (hamstring). FULL: WR Jeff Badet (hamstring), RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder). LIONS: DNP: WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE T.J. Hockenson (toe). LIMITED: WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), G Joe Dahl (back), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), LB Christian Jones (knee), S Jayron Kearse (ankle), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder). FULL: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), CB Mike Ford (hip), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), CB Jeff Okudah (ankle, groin), DT Danny Shelton (chest), QB Matthew Stafford (neck), S Tracy Walker (foot).

MONDAY

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — VIKINGS: DNP: RB C.J. Ham (shoulder, not injury related), TE Irv Smith (groin). LIMITED: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion). FULL: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder), WR Adam Thielen (shoulder). BEARS: DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (not injury related), DT John Jenkins (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (groin), S Sherrick McManis (hand), RB David Montgomery (concussion), C Sam Mustipher (knee), T Jason Spriggs (knee), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (foot), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), WR Allen Robinson (knee), LB Roquan Smith (back). FULL: DT Brent Urban (shin, thumb), LB Josh Woods (ankle, calf).

