NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CARDINALS: OUT: T Justin Murray (hand), DT Corey Peters (knee), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB De’Vondre Campbell (calf), TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), S Charles Washington (groin), TE Maxx Williams (ankle). LIMITED: TE Maxx Williams (ankle). FULL: S Budda Baker (groin, ankle), RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), LB Haason Reddick (neck), S Jalen Thompson (shoulder). SEAHAWKS: OUT: CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), C Ethan Pocic (concussion), G Jordan Simmons (calf), CB Neiko Thorpe (core). DOUBTFUL: RB Travis Homer (knee, thumb). QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Carson (foot), G Kyle Fuller (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (knee).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — FALCONS: DNP: T Matt Gono (illness). LIMITED: WR Calvin Ridley (foot). FULL: T Kaleb McGary (knee). SAINTS: DNP: QB Drew Brees (right shoulder, ribs), TE Josh Hill (concussion), DE Cameron Jordan (back), WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (back). LIMITED: DT Malcom Brown (calf), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), RB Joe Mixon (foot), LB Germaine Pratt (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (concussion), S Jessie Bates (not injury related), T Bobby Hart (knee), G Alex Redmond (biceps), CB LeShaun Sims (concussion), DT Xavier Williams (back). FULL: T Jonah Williams (stinger). WASHINGTON: DNP: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), T Geron Christian (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), LB Jared Norris (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — COWBOYS: DNP: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), DE Randy Gregory (illness). LIMITED: G Zack Martin (calf). FULL: QB Andy Dalton (concussion), RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (wrist). VIKINGS: DNP: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle), RB C.J. Ham (not injury related). LIMITED: C Garrett Bradbury (shoulder), DT Hercules Mata’afa (ankle), TE Irv Smith (groin).

DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — LIONS: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (hip), DE Austin Bryant (thigh), WR Marvin Jones (knee), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb). LIMITED: LB Jarrad Davis (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE T.J. Hockenson (toe), LB Christian Jones (knee), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder). FULL: R Jamal Agnew (ribs). PANTHERS: DNP: CB Donte Jackson (toe), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib). LIMITED: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), T Russell Okung (calf). FULL: RB Mike Davis (thumb).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PACKERS: DNP: DE Montravius Adams (toe). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (ankle), CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand). FULL: T David Bakhtiari (chest). COLTS: DNP: TE Trey Burton (not injury related), TE Jack Doyle (concussion), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), CB Kenny Moore (ribs), S Khari Willis (ribs). LIMITED: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), S Julian Blackmon (pelvis, knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — CHIEFS: No Data Reported. RAIDERS: DNP: RB Jalen Richard (chest). LIMITED: S Erik Harris (ribs), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Alec Ingold (ribs), T Kolton Miller (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), T Sam Young (knee, back). FULL: LB Nicholas Morrow (knee), DE Carl Nassib (ankle, knee), TE Darren Waller (back)

MIAMI DOLPHINS at DENVER BRONCOS — DOLPHINS: DNP: LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). LIMITED: G Solomon Kindley (foot). FULL: RB Matt Breida (hamstring), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (achilles), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Durham Smythe (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (foot). BRONCOS: DNP: TE Noah Fant (ribs), LB Joseph Jones (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder). LIMITED: T Calvin Anderson (ankle), CB A.J. Bouye (hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), LB Josey Jewell (quadricep), S Trey Marshall (elbow). FULL: T Demar Dotson (groin, hand).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin). TEXANS: DNP: P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Duke Johnson (illness), WR Kenny Stills (back), S Michael Thomas (shoulder), T Laremy Tunsil (illness). LIMITED: G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JETS: DNP: DE Henry Anderson (knee, ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder). LIMITED: K Sam Ficken (right groin), WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder), WR Vyncint Smith (groin), DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring). FULL: T Mekhi Becton (chest), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). CHARGERS: No Data Reported.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CLEVELAND BROWNS — EAGLES: No Data Reported. BROWNS: No Data Reported.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — STEELERS: DNP: G David DeCastro (not injury related), RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related). FULL: DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), RB Anthony McFarland (illness). JAGUARS: DNP: TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), TE James O’Shaughnessy (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DE Josh Allen (hip), CB C.J. Henderson (groin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), C Brandon Linder (back), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), T Cam Robinson (shoulder), RB James Robinson (shoulder).

TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TITANS: DNP: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), CB Chris Jackson (illness), C Ben Jones (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). LIMITED: T Dennis Kelly (knee). FULL: RB Senorise Perry (knee). RAVENS: DNP: DT Calais Campbell (calf), S Anthony Levine (not injury related), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), DT Brandon Williams (ankle). LIMITED: T Orlando Brown (not injury related). FULL: LB L.J. Fort (finger).

MONDAY

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — RAMS: No Data Reported. BUCCANEERS: No Data Reported.<

