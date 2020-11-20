NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — FALCONS: DNP: G James Carpenter (not injury related), RB Todd Gurley (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Calvin Ridley (foot), T John Wetzel (ankle), WR Olamide Zaccheaus (knee). FULL: T Matt Gono (illness), TE Jaeden Graham (knee, toe), T Kaleb McGary (knee). SAINTS: OUT: TE Josh Hill (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). FULL: DT Malcom Brown (calf), DE Cameron Jordan (back), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — BENGALS: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (foot). QUESTIONABLE: DT Margus Hunt (illness), T Fred Johnson (illness), G Alex Redmond (biceps), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (concussion), DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), S Jessie Bates (not injury related), CB Tony Brown (foot), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), T Bobby Hart (knee), WR Tee Higgins (illness), LB Germaine Pratt (not injury related), CB LeShaun Sims (concussion), T Jonah Williams (stinger). WASHINGTON: OUT: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), LB Jared Norris (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness), WR Isaiah Wright (illness). FULL: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — COWBOYS: OUT: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Randy Gregory (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (illness). FULL: QB Andy Dalton (concussion), RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), G Zack Martin (calf), LB Joe Thomas (wrist). VIKINGS: OUT: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), TE Irv Smith (groin). FULL: C Garrett Bradbury (shoulder), CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), DT Hercules Mata’afa (ankle), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder).

DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — LIONS: OUT: WR Danny Amendola (hip), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), DE Da’Shawn Hand (groin), S Will Harris (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). LIMITED: LB Christian Jones (knee). FULL: WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), TE T.J. Hockenson (toe), WR Marvin Jones (knee), S Jayron Kearse (ankle), DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf). QUESTIONABLE: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), CB Rasul Douglas (ankle), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib). FULL: RB Mike Davis (thumb), S Sam Franklin (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PACKERS: OUT: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs). DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (toe). QUESTIONABLE: CB Ka’dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (concussion, hand), T David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quadricep), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), P J.K. Scott (back), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), T Billy Turner (calf), G Rick Wagner (knee). COLTS: QUESTIONABLE: E Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle). DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), S Julian Blackmon (pelvis, knee), T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related). FULL: TE Trey Burton (not injury related), TE Jack Doyle (concussion), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), DT Tyquan Lewis (not injury related), CB Kenny Moore (ribs), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (not injury related), DT Grover Stewart (not injury related), S Khari Willis (ribs).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — CHIEFS: OUT: DE Taco Charlton (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (back). QUESTIONABLE: T Mike Remmers (rib), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf). FULL: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), CB Rashad Fenton (ankle), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton (hamstring), DT Chris Jones (groin), CB Thakarius Keyes (illness), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), C Austin Reiter (knee), T Mike Remmers (rib), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow), RB Darrel Williams (illness). RAIDERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (chest). RB Alec Ingold (ribs), T Sam Young (knee, back). FULL: S Erik Harris (ribs), T Kolton Miller (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (knee), DE Carl Nassib (ankle, knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), TE Darren Waller (back).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at DENVER BRONCOS — DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: G Solomon Kindley (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). FULL: RB Matt Breida (hamstring), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (achilles), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Durham Smythe (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (foot). BRONCOS: OUT: LB Joseph Jones (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), DT DeShawn Williams (ankle). FULL: T Calvin Anderson (ankle), CB A.J. Bouye (hip), T Demar Dotson (groin, hand), TE Noah Fant (ribs), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), LB Josey Jewell (quadricep), S Trey Marshall (elbow).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), LB Terez Hall (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (knee), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle). TEXANS: OUT: S Michael Thomas (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (back), T Laremy Tunsil (illness). FULL: RB Duke Johnson (illness).

NEW YORK JETS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JETS: DOUBTFUL: LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Blessuan Austin (neck), K Sam Ficken (right groin). FULL: DE Henry Anderson (knee, ankle), T Mekhi Becton (chest), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder), WR Vyncint Smith (groin), DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring). CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: LS Cole Mazza (illness), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs). FULL: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (back), G Dan Feeney (knee), CB Casey Hayward (ankle), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CLEVELAND BROWNS — EAGLES: OUT: S Rudy Ford (hamstring). LIMITED: T Lane Johnson (neck). FULL: LB Shaun Bradley (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), WR John Hightower (illness), T Jason Peters (not injury related), Isaac Seumalo (knee). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: G Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Mack Wilson (hip). LIMITED: DT Sheldon Richardson (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf), C J.C. Tretter (not injury related, knee), LB Mack Wilson (hip). FULL: G Joel Bitonio (elbow), LS Charley Hughlett (not injury related), CB Kevin Johnson (finger), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), LB Sione Takitaki (hand).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — STEELERS: OUT: RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep). FULL: DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), G David DeCastro (not injury related), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), RB Anthony McFarland (illness), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related). JAGUARS: OUT: TE James O’Shaughnessy (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb). FULL: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DE Josh Allen (hip), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring), C Brandon Linder (back), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), T Cam Robinson (shoulder), RB James Robinson (shoulder).

TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TITANS: OUT: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee), CB Kareem Orr (groin). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (knee), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Chris Jackson (illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee), S Kenny Vaccaro (neck). RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: DT Calais Campbell (calf), DT Brandon Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB L.J. Fort (finger), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle). DNP: DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related).

MONDAY

LOS ANGELES RAMS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — RAMS: No Data Reported. BUCCANEERS: No Data Reported.<

