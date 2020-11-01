NHRA Dodge Finals Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Final Finish Order
|TOP FUEL
1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Troy Buff; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Jim Maroney; 10. Kebin Kinsley; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Chris Karamesines; 14. Tony Schumacher.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Jack Beckman; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Steven Densham; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Chris Morel.
|PRO STOCK
1. Erica Enders; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Jason Line; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Aaron Strong; 16. Alex Laughlin.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
1. Angie Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Andrew Hines; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Scotty Pollacheck; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Katie Sullivan; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Cory Reed; 15. David Barron; 16. Freddie Camarena.
Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.759 seconds, 315.34 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.740 seconds, 322.19 mph.
Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.914, 326.40 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.463, 173.70.
Pro Stock — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 206.39 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Angie Smith, EBR, 6.917, 194.83 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.990, 189.07.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Megan Meyer, 5.200, 281.07 def. Joey Severance, 7.126, 128.70.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.500, 266.06 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.499, 266.64.
Pro Modified — Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.789, 247.47 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.890, 224.96.
Top Fuel Harley — Jay Turner, Harley, 6.390, 214.96 def. Rickey House, Harley, 6.444, 214.79.
Factory Stock Showdown — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.999, 170.23 def. David Barton, Camaro, 8.013, 170.71.
Competition Eliminator — Cody Lane, Chevyy Cavalier, 8.504, 156.30 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.279, 182.65.
Super Stock — Terry Emmons, Chevy Cavalier, 9.199, 146.27 def. Bryan Worner, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Stock Eliminator — Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 10.200, 104.83 def. Mike Cotten, Plymouth Duster, 12.849, 80.63.
Super Comp — Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 9.052, 181.30 def. Steve Casner, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
Super Gas — Mike Boehner, Chevy Camaro, 10.012, 151.34 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Top Sportsman — Don Meziere, Chevy Cobalt, 6.960, 187.70 def. Bryan Warr, Chevy Camaro, 7.007, 196.70.
Top Dragster — Bradley Johnson, Dragster, 6.318, 181.03 def. Al Kenny, Dragster, 15.783, 36.01.
Super Pro — Devin Isenhower, Dragste, 8.022, 112.14 def. Ken Sweo, Ford Capri, Foul – Red Light.
Pro ET — Jeff Hefler, Chevy Nova, 9.886, 120.66 def. Derick Adams, Chevy Camaro, 11.315, 111.34.
Sportsman — John Mclaughlin, Chevy Malibu, 13.533, 94.84 def. Justin Cervantes, Chevy Camaro, 12.032, 103.87.
ET Motorcycle — Don DePeel, Kawaski, 8.632, 149.45 def. Robert Meeks, Kawasaki, 9.232, 141.43.
|Round-by-Round Results
|TOP FUEL
ROUND ONE — Troy Buff, 3.844, 309.77 def. Jim Maroney, 3.901, 314.90; Leah Pruett, 3.753, 317.64 def. Chris Karamesines, 4.260, 203.00; Antron Brown, 3.720, 326.87 def. Tony Schumacher, 9.131, 81.00; Justin Ashley, 3.700, 325.61 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.733, 322.73; Billy Torrence, 3.777, 325.22 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.073, 294.95; Clay Millican, 3.740, 324.36 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.970, 235.39; Steve Torrence, 3.736, 325.45 def. Kebin Kinsley, 3.937, 285.95;
QUARTERFINALS — B. Torrence, 3.796, 324.67 was unopposed; S. Torrence, 3.808, 323.81 def. Buff, 4.117, 215.07; Ashley, 3.777, 320.36 def. Pruett, 3.810, 321.65; Brown, 3.761, 325.61 def. Millican, 3.881, 268.65;
SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.752, 326.24 def. Ashley, 3.728, 325.77; Brown, 4.041, 232.27 def. B. Torrence, 6.742, 87.52;
FINAL — Brown, 3.759, 315.34 def. S. Torrence, 3.740, 322.19.
|FUNNY CAR
ROUND ONE — Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.933, 327.82 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.975, 317.05; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.982, 309.91 def. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.178, 275.28; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.901, 328.38 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.034, 312.35; Ron Capps, Charger, 6.031, 109.69 def. Chris Morel, Charger, Broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.942, 323.74 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.047, 153.56; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.916, 328.14 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 12.006, 75.95; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.934, 135.41 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 5.874, 117.57; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.429, 239.31 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.457, 244.56;
QUARTERFINALS — Capps, 3.953, 325.45 def. Todd, 4.075, 297.94; DeJoria, 3.930, 321.73 def. Alexander, 3.986, 316.75; Johnson Jr., 3.939, 323.81 def. Tasca III, 3.960, 324.12; Hagan, 3.934, 321.81 def. Lee, 4.181, 258.57;
SEMIFINALS — Capps, 3.906, 329.83 def. Johnson Jr., 3.943, 324.20; Hagan, 3.915, 326.48 def. DeJoria, 4.053, 261.02;
FINAL — Hagan, 3.914, 326.40 def. Capps, 4.463, 173.70.
|PRO STOCK
ROUND ONE — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.687, 205.82 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.667, 205.29; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.667, 206.73 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.669, 205.01; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.658, 204.57 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 205.57; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.662, 205.47 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.820, 172.17; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.629, 207.02 def. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.708, 204.08; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.632, 206.16 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.666, 205.79; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.691, 204.98 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.653, 205.51; Troy Coughlin Jr., Mustang, 6.676, 204.85 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.692, 205.10;
QUARTERFINALS — C. Cuadra, 6.683, 205.54 def. Hartford, 6.732, 204.82; Enders, 6.677, 205.91 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.673, 205.51; Koretsky, 6.645, 205.98 def. Butner, 6.696, 196.33; Anderson, 6.620, 207.53 def. Stanfield, 6.648, 205.76;
SEMIFINALS — Koretsky, 6.665, 205.66 def. C. Cuadra, 6.686, 204.85; Enders, 6.642, 206.42 def. Anderson, 6.625, 207.66;
FINAL — Enders, 6.643, 206.39 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
ROUND ONE — Hector Arana Jr, 6.957, 192.19 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.981, 192.11; Angie Smith, 6.914, 195.11 def. Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 7.026, 190.00; Joey Gladstone, 7.741, 124.64 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, 7.020, 191.62 def. David Barron, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.983, 187.70 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.057, 187.29; Matt Smith, 6.872, 196.27 def. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.916, 191.40; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.903, 196.10 def. Cory Reed, Foul – Red Light; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.944, 193.10 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.023, 187.94;
QUARTERFINALS — Johnson, 6.980, 188.99 def. Gladstone, 7.017, 190.86; A. Smith, 6.955, 194.52 def. Pollacheck, 8.259, 114.22; Arana Jr, 6.946, 194.32 def. Krawiec, 6.893, 194.18; M. Smith, 6.875, 196.13 def. Hines, 6.949, 193.13;
SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.950, 192.17 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Johnson, 7.073, 188.49 def. M. Smith, Broke;
FINAL — A. Smith, 6.917, 194.83 def. Johnson, 6.990, 189.07.
|Point standings
|Final of 11 events
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 1,015; 2. Doug Kalitta, 822; 3. Billy Torrence, 793; 4. Leah Pruett, 754; 5. Antron Brown, 709; 6. Shawn Langdon, 595; 7. Justin Ashley, 594; 8. Clay Millican, 493; 9. Tony Schumacher, 464; 10. Terry McMillen, 436.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 1,020; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 915; 3. Jack Beckman, 848; 4. Ron Capps, 828; 5. Bob Tasca III, 679; 6. J.R. Todd, 663; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 615; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 605; 9. Paul Lee, 464; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 436.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 922; 2. Jason Line, 755; 3. Jeg Coughlin, 747; 4. Greg Anderson, 693; 5. Matt Hartford, 628; 6. Alex Laughlin, 582; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 563; 8. Chris McGaha, 487; 9. Bo Butner, 477; 10. Deric Kramer, 458.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 703; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 593; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 587; 4. Andrew Hines, 576; 5. Angie Smith, 514; 6. Angelle Sampey, 495; 7. Ryan Oehler, 448; 8. Steve Johnson, 445; 9. Hector Arana Jr, 434; 10. Jerry Savoie, 323.
