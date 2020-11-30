Nicholls St. faces St. Mary’s

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
Nicholls State (2-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (2-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State goes up against Saint Mary’s in an early season matchup. Saint Mary’s knocked off South Dakota State by 13 points in Sioux Falls on Friday, while Nicholls State came up short in a 73-57 game at Santa Clara on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Mary’s’ Alex Ducas has averaged 14.7 points and eight rebounds while Tommy Kuhse has put up 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 16 points and five assists while Najee Garvin has put up 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kuhse has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State is rated first among Southland teams with an average of 76 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

