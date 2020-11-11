On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Nichols, Central Michigan beats Northern Illinois 40-10

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Lew Nichols III had 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdowns and added a 58-yard TD reception to help Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 40-10 on Wednesday night.

Drew Richardson was 13-of-19 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Central Michigan (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Richardson hit Dallas Dixon for a 58-yard touchdown with 11:33 left in the first quarter and the Chippewas led the rest of the way. Nichols ran up the middle, broke a tackled and raced 36 yards for a score on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 33-0.

Northern Illinois (0-2, 0-2) finished with just 244 total yards, converted just 2 of 15 third downs, and didn’t get into the red zone until the closing seconds.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Kyle Pugh had 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for the Huskies.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery