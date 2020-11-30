On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NJIT plays host to FDU

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. NJIT (0-0)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT squares off against Fairleigh Dickinson in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell short in a 96-75 game at Rutgers on Friday. NJIT went 9-21 last year and finished eighth in the Atlantic Sun.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 60 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per matchup. NJIT went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 64.9 points and allowing 74.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need