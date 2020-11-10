NL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Don Mattingly, Marlins 20 8 – 124 Jayce Tingler, Padres 6 13 2 71 David Ross, Cubs 1 2 14 45 Brian Snitker, Braves 1 2 5 16 Dave Roberts, Dodgers 1 2 2 13 Mike Shildt, Cardinals – 3 1 10 Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 – 1 6 Gabe Kapler, Giants – – 3 3 David Bell, Reds – – 2 2

