NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Snitker Mattingly Ross Charles Odum, The Associated Press ATL Mattingly Snitker Tingler Barry M. Bloom, Sportico AZ Mattingly Tingler Ross Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Mattingly Roberts Shildt Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic CHI Mattingly Tingler Ross Jordan Bastian, MLB.com CHI Mattingly Ross Snitker Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Tingler Mattingly Ross Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Mattingly Ross Bell Pat Graham, The Associated Press COL Tingler Mattingly Roberts Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Roberts Mattingly Snitker Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA Tingler Mattingly Ross Joe Reedy, The Associated Press LA Mattingly Tingler Ross Marcos E. Hernández, AFP MIA Ross Mattingly Counsell Peter Kerasotis, At Large MIA Mattingly Tingler Ross Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Mattingly Tingler Ross x-Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL Mattingly Snitker Roberts Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com NY Mattingly Tingler Ross Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated NY Mattingly Tingler Snitker Matt Breen, The Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Mattingly Tingler Snitker Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Mattingly Tingler Ross Kevin Gorman, Tribune Review PIT Mattingly Shildt Tingler Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Mattingly Shildt Ross Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Tingler Mattingly Ross Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Mattingly Tingler Ross Ann Killion, San Francisco Chronicle SF Tingler Mattingly Kapler Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle SF Mattingly Tingler Kapler Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Mattingly Shildt Ross Mark Saxon, The Athletic STL Mattingly Tingler Kapler Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Tingler Roberts Snitker Byron Kerr, Masnsports.com WAS Counsell Tingler Bell

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

