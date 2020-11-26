No. 1 Gonzaga 102, No. 6 Kansas 90

GONZAGA (0-0)
Kispert 8-13 4-4 23, Timme 11-15 3-4 25, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Ayayi 7-9 1-2 15, Suggs 9-15 4-5 24, Nembhard 3-6 4-5 11, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Ballo 0-1 0-0 0, Do.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Strawther 0-0 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-62 16-20 102.
KANSAS (0-0)
McCormack 3-9 2-2 8, Wilson 5-11 1-3 11, Agbaji 5-11 5-6 17, Braun 3-6 0-2 8, Garrett 7-9 6-7 22, Thompson 5-10 1-2 12, Enaruna 2-2 1-2 5, Grant-Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Lightfoot 2-2 0-0 4, Da.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 16-24 90.
Halftime_Gonzaga 54-46. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 6-18 (Kispert 3-8, Suggs 2-3, Nembhard 1-3, Cook 0-1, Timme 0-1, Ayayi 0-2), Kansas 8-18 (Garrett 2-2, Braun 2-3, Agbaji 2-4, Grant-Foster 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Gonzaga 29 (Ayayi 9), Kansas 23 (McCormack 6). Assists_Gonzaga 16 (Suggs 8), Kansas 10 (Agbaji 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, Kansas 19.
