No. 1 Gonzaga 90, Auburn 67

AUBURN (1-0)
Thor 2-4 7-7 11, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-8 0-0 6, Flanigan 7-11 2-3 20, Jones 1-7 2-2 5, Johnson 4-12 0-0 11, Powell 3-8 0-0 7, Akingbola 2-3 0-1 4, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 1-2 1, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 12-15 67.
GONZAGA (1-0)
Kispert 9-14 3-3 25, Timme 11-16 5-6 28, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Ayayi 2-9 0-0 5, Suggs 6-9 0-1 12, Nembhard 1-5 3-4 5, A.Cook 2-4 1-3 5, Ballo 2-3 0-0 4, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 12-17 90.
Halftime_Gonzaga 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 11-35 (Flanigan 4-7, Johnson 3-11, Cambridge 2-5, Powell 1-3, Jones 1-5, Akingbola 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thor 0-2), Gonzaga 6-21 (Kispert 4-8, Timme 1-1, Ayayi 1-4, A.Cook 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Watson 0-2, Nembhard 0-3). Rebounds_Auburn 32 (Powell 6), Gonzaga 39 (Timme 10). Assists_Auburn 12 (Powell 3), Gonzaga 19 (Suggs 6). Total Fouls_Auburn 17, Gonzaga 17.
