No. 10 Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45

MOREHEAD ST. (0-0)
Baker 3-12 4-4 10, Bryan 1-4 0-0 2, T.Cooper 1-1 1-2 3, D.Cooper 1-5 1-2 4, Hunt 2-7 0-2 4, Dixon 4-10 1-2 11, Broome 5-6 1-2 11, Thelwell 0-3 0-1 0, Stanley-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Sebree 0-2 0-1 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 8-16 45.
KENTUCKY (0-0)
Jackson 4-5 1-2 9, Sarr 4-6 0-0 8, Askew 5-9 0-0 12, Boston 7-14 1-1 15, Clarke 5-9 2-5 12, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 4-5 0-0 9, Mintz 2-4 4-4 10, Toppin 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 1-2 4, Canada 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 9-14 81.
Halftime_Kentucky 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 3-21 (Dixon 2-7, D.Cooper 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Thelwell 0-2, Baker 0-3, Hunt 0-4), Kentucky 6-16 (Askew 2-3, Mintz 2-3, Fletcher 1-1, Allen 1-3, Clarke 0-2, Boston 0-4). Rebounds_Morehead St. 22 (Broome 5), Kentucky 35 (Boston 7). Assists_Morehead St. 7 (T.Cooper 4), Kentucky 18 (Askew, Clarke 4). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 18, Kentucky 18. A_3,075 (23,500).
