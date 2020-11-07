On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 10 Wisconsin says it’s down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 11:02 am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.

The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel two games. Wisconsin (1-0) is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.

School officials said Tuesday they had 27 active cases — 15 players and 12 staffers. Wisconsin called off its scheduled Saturday home game with Purdue that day, one week after canceling an Oct. 31 road game with Nebraska.

Wisconsin said Saturday its active cases now consist of nine players and five staffers. Five of those positive test results have come in the last seven days. Over the last four days, one player and one staffer tested positive.

School officials also said the Badgers took part in limited on-field conditioning Friday. The Badgers had paused team activities Oct. 28, the day the school announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game.

The football team is holding all team and position-specific meetings virtually. The team also is using additional locker-room space adjacent to its usual locker room to make sure players can practice social distancing.

