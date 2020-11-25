No. 11 Kentucky 86, Murray St. 60

MURRAY ST. (0-1)
Hawthorne 4-8 1-2 9, Mayes 3-5 0-0 8, Turley 3-10 0-0 7, Mensah 3-12 2-4 8, Young 6-10 2-4 14, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Swinton 0-0 0-0 0, Worley 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 2-4 1-4 6, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Sanders-Woods 2-11 1-3 6, Settle 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 7-17 60
KENTUCKY (1-0)
Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, McKinney 3-7 0-0 6, Green 5-10 0-0 13, King 0-6 0-0 0, Patterson 8-13 12-13 30, Owens 3-6 1-2 7, Benton 2-10 3-3 7, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Hunt 5-10 0-0 12, Leveretter 1-2 1-2 3, Toller 2-5 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-75 18-22 86
|Murray St.
|14
|12
|20
|14
|—
|60
|Kentucky
|30
|21
|21
|14
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Murray St. 5-15 (Mayes 2-4, Turley 1-3, Mensah 0-2, Gibson 0-1, McKay 1-1, Sanders-Woods 1-3, Settle 0-1), Kentucky 8-27 (McKinney 0-1, Green 3-5, King 0-3, Patterson 2-4, Benton 0-6, Hunt 2-5, Toller 1-3). Assists_Murray St. 8 (McKay 2), Kentucky 16 (Green 3). Fouled Out_Kentucky Owens. Rebounds_Murray St. 48 (Young 6-14), Kentucky 43 (Patterson 3-6). Total Fouls_Murray St. 15, Kentucky 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.
