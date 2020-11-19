No. 11 Oregon hosts UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly

UCLA (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at No. 11 Oregon (2-0, 2-0), Saturday at 3:30 EST (ESPN).

Line: Oregon by 13 1/2.

Series record: UCLA leads 40-29.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

If No. 11 Oregon wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, it needs to win all its games and win them decisively. After defeating Washington State 43-29 last week in Pullman, the Ducks (2-0) return home to Autzen Stadium where they have won 11 straight. It will be a homecoming of sorts for UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who was head coach at Oregon from 2009-12. The Bruins are coming off a hastily thrown together 34-10 victory over Cal on Sunday morning at the Rose Bowl as both teams sought to get a game in amid coronavirus cancelations.

KEY MATCHUP

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Oregon’s defense. Thompson-Robinson is the most experienced quarterback the Ducks have faces this season, after opening against Stanford’s backups and Washington State’s freshman QB, Jaden de Laura. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, meanwhile, says the Ducks have to do better with tackling and forcing turnovers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: RB Demetric Felton. The receiver-turned-hybrid running back rushed for 107 yards on 25 carries against Cal. “This is everything I’ve been wanting to do ever since I stepped foot at UCLA, so it just feels really good to finally be able to do that and help my teammates out and get the win,” he said afterward.

Oregon: RB Travis Dye. The junior brother of former Duck linebacker Troy Dye rushed for 54 yards on five carries against Washington State, while also catching two passes — both for touchdowns — for 87 yards receiving.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon is ranked fifth nationally with an average of 269 rushing yards per game, and first with an averaged of 7.08 yards a carry. … Oregon is the only team in the Power Five averaging at least 250 yards rushing and 250 yards receiving per game. … The Ducks have won six straight over UCLA in Eugene. … The last UCLA win in the series came in 2017, a 31-14 victory in Pasadena. … The Bruins haven’t defeated a top-15 opponent on the road since a 2014 victory at No. 15 Arizona State. … Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich leads the Pac-12 with an average of 103 yards receiving per game, and 29.4 yards per catch.

