No. 13 Texas A&M 77, Lamar 61

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:55 pm
LAMAR (0-1)

Hastings 3-12 2-2 10, Pimentel 4-12 5-9 13, Galloway 3-7 0-0 6, Gibbs 3-7 2-2 11, Malone 1-4 5-8 8, Wilson 3-8 0-0 7, Collins 2-5 2-2 6, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 16-23 61

TEXAS A&M (1-0)

N’dea Jones 8-12 9-13 25, Ciera Johnson 7-11 4-6 18, Nixon 2-5 0-0 4, Wells 2-8 4-4 8, Wilson 4-10 1-2 9, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 3-9 2-3 11, Kay Kay Green 0-0 0-0 0, Maliyah Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Sahara Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 2-2 2, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 22-32 77

Lamar 20 7 22 12 61
Texas A&M 17 19 28 13 77

3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-23 (Hastings 2-9, Gibbs 3-6, Malone 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Dean 0-2, Flowers 0-1), Texas A&M 3-17 (Jones 0-1, Nixon 0-3, Wells 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Pitts 3-9). Assists_Lamar 14 (Pimentel 4), Texas A&M 19 (Nixon 6). Fouled Out_Lamar Gibbs, Malone. Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Team 4-6), Texas A&M 55 (Johnson 6-18). Total Fouls_Lamar 26, Texas A&M 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_634.

