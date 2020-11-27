No. 14 Arkansas 98, Wake Forest 82

WAKE FOREST (0-1)
Morra 4-7 6-7 14, Raca 4-12 1-4 9, Conti 8-12 4-4 23, Scruggs 5-14 1-2 13, Spear 2-7 0-0 6, Summiel 0-1 1-2 1, Harrison 2-7 2-3 6, Hoard 1-4 0-0 2, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 4-4 8, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, McWhorter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-71 19-26 82
ARKANSAS (2-0)
Thomas 5-11 1-1 11, Daniels 5-17 6-7 18, Dungee 3-7 10-11 17, Ramirez 9-11 0-0 22, Slocum 6-14 0-0 16, Barnum 4-6 4-6 12, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Langerman 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-70 21-25 98
|Wake Forest
|20
|20
|18
|24
|—
|82
|Arkansas
|23
|19
|37
|19
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-25 (Raca 0-3, Conti 3-5, Scruggs 2-4, Spear 2-7, Harrison 0-1, Hoard 0-3, Brown 0-2), Arkansas 11-24 (Daniels 2-5, Dungee 1-4, Ramirez 4-6, Slocum 4-9). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Conti 5), Arkansas 17 (Daniels 5). Fouled Out_Arkansas Daniels. Rebounds_Wake Forest 44 (Morra 4-9), Arkansas 37 (Thomas 6-9). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 18, Arkansas 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
