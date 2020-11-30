Trending:
No. 14 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:05 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (2-0)

Brooks 5-13 4-8 14, Bacot 4-4 4-4 12, Davis 5-9 3-3 16, Love 2-9 2-4 6, Black 1-9 2-2 5, Sharpe 0-0 1-4 1, Platek 4-6 1-2 11, Kessler 3-3 1-1 7, Walton 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 2-2 2, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Farris 0-0 0-0 0, Lebo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 21-32 78.

UNLV (0-2)

Mbacke Diong 2-2 0-0 4, Coleman 2-4 1-4 6, Grill 3-10 1-3 10, Hamilton 7-19 0-1 15, Jenkins 1-9 1-2 4, Wood 1-8 0-0 3, Tillis 0-3 0-0 0, Blake 2-5 2-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 2-3 2, Yap 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 7-15 51.

Halftime_North Carolina 37-30. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-20 (Davis 3-4, Platek 2-4, Walton 1-2, Black 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Lebo 0-1, Love 0-5), UNLV 8-37 (Grill 3-9, Blake 1-3, Coleman 1-3, Wood 1-5, Hamilton 1-6, Jenkins 1-8, Yap 0-1, Tillis 0-2). Fouled Out_Tillis. Rebounds_North Carolina 52 (Black 10), UNLV 29 (Wood 6). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Love 4), UNLV 7 (Coleman 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, UNLV 25.

