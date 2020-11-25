No. 16 North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (0-0)
Edwards 1-4 0-0 3, Smart 3-4 0-2 6, Galloway 6-14 0-2 15, Jasper 4-9 0-0 9, Willis 4-10 3-4 13, Tucker 1-8 0-0 2, Epps 1-4 0-0 2, King 3-4 0-0 7, Copeland 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Houston 0-1 1-2 1, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 4-10 60.
NORTH CAROLINA (0-0)
Brooks 3-10 0-0 6, Bacot 4-5 4-6 12, Davis 4-9 2-4 11, Love 4-11 8-8 17, Black 2-8 0-0 4, Sharpe 4-8 5-6 13, Platek 2-9 0-0 5, Walton 0-3 0-0 0, Kessler 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Farris 0-0 0-0 0, Lebo 0-0 0-0 0, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 19-24 79.
Halftime_North Carolina 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 8-23 (Galloway 3-6, Willis 2-6, King 1-1, Jasper 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Epps 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Houston 0-1), North Carolina 4-18 (Johnson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Love 1-4, Platek 1-5, Kessler 0-1, McAdoo 0-1, Walton 0-1, Black 0-2). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 31 (Smart 12), North Carolina 46 (Brooks 11). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 13 (Edwards, Galloway, Jasper 3), North Carolina 12 (Love 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 20, North Carolina 16.
