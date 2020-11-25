No. 17 Houston 89, Lamar 45

LAMAR (0-0)
Sullivan 4-6 0-0 8, Muoka 1-2 0-0 2, Bennett 3-9 1-2 7, Jefferson 2-7 2-4 6, Kopp 3-9 8-9 15, Smith 2-9 2-5 6, Sohail 0-6 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-2 1-2 1, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 14-22 45.
HOUSTON (0-0)
Gorham 3-6 0-0 6, Gresham 2-5 0-0 4, Grimes 3-15 0-0 8, Jarreau 3-11 3-5 9, Sasser 9-11 0-0 25, Shead 1-5 0-0 2, Mark 5-8 10-13 22, Roberts 2-4 1-1 5, Chaney 0-0 2-2 2, Tyson 2-6 0-0 6, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 16-21 89.
Halftime_Houston 35-15. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 1-13 (Kopp 1-5, Smith 0-1, Jefferson 0-3, Sohail 0-4), Houston 13-34 (Sasser 7-9, Mark 2-3, Tyson 2-6, Grimes 2-8, Jarreau 0-4, Shead 0-4). Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Sullivan, Bennett 7), Houston 47 (Jarreau, Mark 8). Assists_Lamar 8 (Bennett 3), Houston 16 (Grimes 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 19, Houston 18.
