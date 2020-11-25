Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 17 Houston 89, Lamar 45

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

LAMAR (0-0)

Sullivan 4-6 0-0 8, Muoka 1-2 0-0 2, Bennett 3-9 1-2 7, Jefferson 2-7 2-4 6, Kopp 3-9 8-9 15, Smith 2-9 2-5 6, Sohail 0-6 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-2 1-2 1, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 14-22 45.

HOUSTON (0-0)

Gorham 3-6 0-0 6, Gresham 2-5 0-0 4, Grimes 3-15 0-0 8, Jarreau 3-11 3-5 9, Sasser 9-11 0-0 25, Shead 1-5 0-0 2, Mark 5-8 10-13 22, Roberts 2-4 1-1 5, Chaney 0-0 2-2 2, Tyson 2-6 0-0 6, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 16-21 89.

Halftime_Houston 35-15. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 1-13 (Kopp 1-5, Smith 0-1, Jefferson 0-3, Sohail 0-4), Houston 13-34 (Sasser 7-9, Mark 2-3, Tyson 2-6, Grimes 2-8, Jarreau 0-4, Shead 0-4). Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Sullivan, Bennett 7), Houston 47 (Jarreau, Mark 8). Assists_Lamar 8 (Bennett 3), Houston 16 (Grimes 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 19, Houston 18.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need