No. 18 Gonzaga 54, South Dakota 50

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 6:02 pm
GONZAGA (1-1)

LeeAnne Wirth 2-7 0-0 4, Jenn Wirth 2-7 2-4 6, Townsend 5-9 8-8 20, Kayleigh Truong 5-11 0-1 12, Walker 1-9 2-2 5, Kempton 2-3 1-1 5, Virjoghe 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-2 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 15-20 54

SOUTH DAKOTA (0-2)

Ugofsky 0-2 0-0 0, Sjerven 4-6 4-7 12, Korngable 6-10 6-8 20, Krull 2-6 1-2 5, Lamb 2-15 0-0 4, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Mazurek 1-3 1-2 3, Watson 2-5 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 13-21 50

Gonzaga 6 10 15 23 54
South Dakota 18 10 10 12 50

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 5-15 (Townsend 2-3, Truong 2-4, Walker 1-6, Truong 0-2), South Dakota 3-18 (Ugofsky 0-2, Sjerven 0-1, Korngable 2-3, Krull 0-1, Lamb 0-5, Kunzer 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Watson 1-4). Assists_Gonzaga 8 (Wirth 3), South Dakota 11 (Korngable 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 37 (Wirth 2-6), South Dakota 32 (Team 2-5). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 18, South Dakota 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

