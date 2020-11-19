No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette cancels game with Cent Arkansas

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 2:42 am
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette has canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not hold practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations on Nov. 21.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Sun Belt Conference title game is scheduled for Dec. 19, with the location and Louisiana-Lafayette’s East Division opponent yet to be determined.

