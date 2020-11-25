No. 25 Michigan 93, Cent. Michigan 75

CENT. MICHIGAN (0-1)
Bussell 2-9 1-2 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 11-20 0-0 24, Kelly 11-22 6-6 30, Weekes 3-5 1-2 8, Karasinski 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0, Graber 0-2 1-2 1, Loobie 1-4 0-0 2, Turkstra 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 9-12 75
MICHIGAN (1-0)
Hailey Brown 4-6 1-2 10, Leigha Brown 9-13 3-4 22, Hillmon 11-13 4-5 26, Dilk 5-9 5-5 15, Johnson 4-7 3-4 11, Nolan 3-8 0-0 7, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Sidor 0-1 0-0 0, Fiso 0-1 0-0 0, Sollom 1-1 0-0 2, Stuck 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-60 16-20 93
|Cent. Michigan
|15
|19
|25
|16
|—
|75
|Michigan
|22
|20
|33
|18
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 6-24 (Bussell 0-3, Davis 2-6, Kelly 2-7, Weekes 1-2, Karasinski 0-1, Martinez 1-2, Graber 0-1, Loobie 0-2), Michigan 3-9 (Brown 1-3, Brown 1-1, Dilk 0-1, Nolan 1-3, Sidor 0-1). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Kelly 5), Michigan 19 (Brown 5). Fouled Out_Cent. Michigan Smith. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 23 (Weekes 2-6), Michigan 41 (Nolan 3-6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 16, Michigan 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
