No. 25 Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:13 pm
BOWLING GREEN (0-0)

Swingle 0-3 0-0 0, Fields 2-5 0-0 4, Metheny 2-7 3-3 7, J.Turner 9-24 3-3 24, Plowden 4-12 5-5 15, Diggs 6-11 3-3 21, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Zeigler 1-4 3-6 6, Young 0-1 0-0 0, C.Turner 0-0 1-2 1, Elsasser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 18-22 82.

MICHIGAN (0-0)

Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Livers 7-14 0-0 17, Brooks 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 4-6 7-8 16, Wagner 4-10 1-3 9, Brown 6-8 2-4 19, Dickinson 4-7 3-4 11, Johns 2-2 3-3 7, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 20-26 96.

Halftime_Michigan 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 12-29 (Diggs 6-10, J.Turner 3-8, Plowden 2-5, Zeigler 1-1, Fields 0-1, Young 0-1, Metheny 0-3), Michigan 10-27 (Brown 5-7, Livers 3-8, Brooks 1-2, Smith 1-2, Dickinson 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Williams 0-2, Wagner 0-4). Fouled Out_Metheny. Rebounds_Bowling Green 32 (Plowden 7), Michigan 42 (Livers 9). Assists_Bowling Green 12 (Fields, Metheny 3), Michigan 23 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 24, Michigan 16.

