On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 5 Iowa 97, NC Central 67

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

NC CENTRAL (0-0)

Kabeya 1-2 0-0 2, Fennell 5-10 2-2 12, Moultrie 3-7 0-0 9, Palmer 3-8 1-2 7, J.Perkins 1-5 5-6 7, Keyser 6-15 2-2 15, Graves 2-4 2-2 8, Melvin 1-1 1-3 3, Ayetey 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-17 67.

IOWA (0-0)

Garza 11-14 4-4 26, Bohannon 2-8 0-0 6, Fredrick 3-5 1-1 10, C.McCaffery 1-2 0-0 3, Wieskamp 2-4 5-6 9, P.McCaffery 5-10 5-8 16, Ke.Murray 4-10 2-2 12, Toussaint 1-2 0-0 3, Ulis 0-0 5-6 5, T.Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-1 1-2 1, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 23-29 97.

Halftime_Iowa 44-29. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 6-19 (Moultrie 3-6, Graves 2-3, Keyser 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Wright 0-2, Palmer 0-5), Iowa 10-30 (Fredrick 3-5, Ke.Murray 2-6, Bohannon 2-7, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ash 0-1, Garza 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2). Fouled Out_Kabeya, Ayetey. Rebounds_NC Central 24 (Fennell 7), Iowa 44 (Garza 10). Assists_NC Central 13 (J.Perkins 4), Iowa 20 (C.McCaffery 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 24, Iowa 16.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm