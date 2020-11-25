No. 5 Iowa 97, NC Central 67

NC CENTRAL (0-0)
Kabeya 1-2 0-0 2, Fennell 5-10 2-2 12, Moultrie 3-7 0-0 9, Palmer 3-8 1-2 7, J.Perkins 1-5 5-6 7, Keyser 6-15 2-2 15, Graves 2-4 2-2 8, Melvin 1-1 1-3 3, Ayetey 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-17 67.
IOWA (0-0)
Garza 11-14 4-4 26, Bohannon 2-8 0-0 6, Fredrick 3-5 1-1 10, C.McCaffery 1-2 0-0 3, Wieskamp 2-4 5-6 9, P.McCaffery 5-10 5-8 16, Ke.Murray 4-10 2-2 12, Toussaint 1-2 0-0 3, Ulis 0-0 5-6 5, T.Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-1 1-2 1, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 23-29 97.
Halftime_Iowa 44-29. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 6-19 (Moultrie 3-6, Graves 2-3, Keyser 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Wright 0-2, Palmer 0-5), Iowa 10-30 (Fredrick 3-5, Ke.Murray 2-6, Bohannon 2-7, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ash 0-1, Garza 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2). Fouled Out_Kabeya, Ayetey. Rebounds_NC Central 24 (Fennell 7), Iowa 44 (Garza 10). Assists_NC Central 13 (J.Perkins 4), Iowa 20 (C.McCaffery 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 24, Iowa 16.
