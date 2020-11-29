On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
No. 7 Arizona 76, N. Arizona 63

By The Associated Press
November 29, 2020 5:43 pm
N. ARIZONA (1-0)

Bailey 5-13 1-2 14, Maio 3-9 2-2 8, Nakai 7-19 1-1 17, Rodabaugh 5-15 4-6 14, Schenck 1-3 2-2 5, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Ramesh 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia Moran 1-3 1-1 3, Nyah Moran 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 11-14 63

ARIZONA (1-0)

Baptiste 6-9 0-0 12, Reese 9-13 3-4 21, Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, McDonald 6-17 3-4 18, Pellington 5-11 1-2 11, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-4 0-0 0, Yeaney 0-3 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-4 0-0 0, Ware 4-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-76 7-10 76

N. Arizona 15 9 22 17 63
Arizona 18 12 31 15 76

3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 6-19 (Bailey 3-7, Maio 0-2, Nakai 2-4, Rodabaugh 0-2, Schenck 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Moran 0-1), Arizona 3-13 (Thomas 0-1, McDonald 3-9, Manumaleuga 0-1, Pueyo 0-2). Assists_N. Arizona 9 (Schenck 5), Arizona 17 (McDonald 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Arizona 46 (Team 5-8), Arizona 48 (Ware 3-5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Arizona 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

