No. 7 Arizona 76, N. Arizona 63

N. ARIZONA (1-0)
Bailey 5-13 1-2 14, Maio 3-9 2-2 8, Nakai 7-19 1-1 17, Rodabaugh 5-15 4-6 14, Schenck 1-3 2-2 5, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Ramesh 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia Moran 1-3 1-1 3, Nyah Moran 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 11-14 63
ARIZONA (1-0)
Baptiste 6-9 0-0 12, Reese 9-13 3-4 21, Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, McDonald 6-17 3-4 18, Pellington 5-11 1-2 11, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-4 0-0 0, Yeaney 0-3 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-4 0-0 0, Ware 4-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-76 7-10 76
|N. Arizona
|15
|9
|22
|17
|—
|63
|Arizona
|18
|12
|31
|15
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 6-19 (Bailey 3-7, Maio 0-2, Nakai 2-4, Rodabaugh 0-2, Schenck 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Moran 0-1), Arizona 3-13 (Thomas 0-1, McDonald 3-9, Manumaleuga 0-1, Pueyo 0-2). Assists_N. Arizona 9 (Schenck 5), Arizona 17 (McDonald 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_N. Arizona 46 (Team 5-8), Arizona 48 (Ware 3-5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Arizona 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments