On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 8 Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:09 pm
< a min read
      

NC A&T (0-0)

Filmore 2-3 0-0 4, Lyons 0-4 3-6 3, Cleveland 2-11 3-4 9, Harris 6-16 0-0 12, Langley 3-8 2-5 8, Maye 1-2 3-6 5, Q.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, T.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Morrice 3-3 0-0 6, Greer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 11-21 60.

ILLINOIS (0-0)

Cockburn 6-9 6-8 18, Dosunmu 11-18 1-3 28, Frazier 2-10 0-0 6, Miller 10-12 2-2 28, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Curbelo 3-4 2-3 8, Grandison 4-5 0-0 10, Bezhanishvili 3-7 1-2 7, Hawkins 1-2 3-4 5, Lieb 1-2 2-2 4, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 1-1 0-0 2, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-75 17-24 122.

Halftime_Illinois 58-19. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 5-19 (Cleveland 2-4, Robinson 1-1, T.Jones 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Harris 0-1, Lyons 0-3, Q.Jones 0-4), Illinois 17-31 (Miller 6-8, Dosunmu 5-8, Grandison 2-2, Williams 2-4, Frazier 2-7, Curbelo 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Jones, Frazier. Rebounds_NC A&T 15 (Cleveland 4), Illinois 58 (Cockburn, Dosunmu 10). Assists_NC A&T 8 (Harris, Langley 3), Illinois 31 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_NC A&T 21, Illinois 18.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm