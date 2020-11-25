No. 8 Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

NC A&T (0-0)
Filmore 2-3 0-0 4, Lyons 0-4 3-6 3, Cleveland 2-11 3-4 9, Harris 6-16 0-0 12, Langley 3-8 2-5 8, Maye 1-2 3-6 5, Q.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, T.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Morrice 3-3 0-0 6, Greer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 11-21 60.
ILLINOIS (0-0)
Cockburn 6-9 6-8 18, Dosunmu 11-18 1-3 28, Frazier 2-10 0-0 6, Miller 10-12 2-2 28, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Curbelo 3-4 2-3 8, Grandison 4-5 0-0 10, Bezhanishvili 3-7 1-2 7, Hawkins 1-2 3-4 5, Lieb 1-2 2-2 4, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 1-1 0-0 2, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-75 17-24 122.
Halftime_Illinois 58-19. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 5-19 (Cleveland 2-4, Robinson 1-1, T.Jones 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Harris 0-1, Lyons 0-3, Q.Jones 0-4), Illinois 17-31 (Miller 6-8, Dosunmu 5-8, Grandison 2-2, Williams 2-4, Frazier 2-7, Curbelo 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Jones, Frazier. Rebounds_NC A&T 15 (Cleveland 4), Illinois 58 (Cockburn, Dosunmu 10). Assists_NC A&T 8 (Harris, Langley 3), Illinois 31 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_NC A&T 21, Illinois 18.
