No fans at F1 races in Bahrain but health workers invited

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 8:42 am
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The two Formula One races in Bahrain will be held predominantly without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers said Saturday.

A small number of grandstand seats will be allocated for health workers and their families who have helped to fight the pandemic.

“This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain,” organizers said in a statement. “The Kingdom remains focused on protecting the health of citizens and residents, maintaining one of the highest rates of testing per capita of anywhere in the world.”

The Bahrain GP will be held Nov. 29 on the usual 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

But the second race on Dec. 6 will be called the Sakhir GP and takes place on the circuit’s smaller 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer track.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

