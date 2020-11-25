Trending:
North Carolina 90, Radford 61

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 5:37 pm
RADFORD (0-1)

LaLonde 4-9 0-0 10, Lindenfeld 4-10 2-2 13, Johnson 1-6 0-2 2, Williams 3-6 5-8 11, Wilson 2-10 2-2 6, Marshall 2-4 0-0 5, Morgan 1-9 0-0 3, Tudor 3-9 3-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 12-17 61

NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)

Tshitenge 1-5 0-0 2, Bailey 5-10 0-2 10, Holesinska 5-12 0-0 14, Kelly 7-15 3-4 19, Todd-Williams 4-13 4-4 12, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-4 5-6 5, Poole 4-5 2-6 10, Ustby 6-7 1-2 13, Zelaya 1-7 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-79 18-28 90

Radford 12 18 17 14 61
North Carolina 28 18 21 23 90

3-Point Goals_Radford 9-27 (LaLonde 2-5, Lindenfeld 3-7, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-3, Marshall 1-2, Morgan 1-5, Tudor 2-4), North Carolina 6-18 (Holesinska 4-8, Kelly 2-6, Todd-Williams 0-1, Young 0-2, Zelaya 0-1). Assists_Radford 12 (Williams 5), North Carolina 16 (Todd-Williams 4). Fouled Out_Radford Johnson. Rebounds_Radford 34 (Team 3-7), North Carolina 59 (Poole 6-9). Total Fouls_Radford 23, North Carolina 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

