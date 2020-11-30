Nowell carries UALR over Duquesne 76-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 13 points and distributed 11 assists, Ruot Monyyong added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Duquesne 76-66 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans. (2-1). Nowell was a rebound shy of a triple-double.

Sincere Carry and Marcus Weathers had 12 points apiece for the Dukes (0-1) and Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11.

___

___

