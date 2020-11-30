NW State takes on La.-Monroe

Northwestern State (0-3) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (0-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Louisiana-Monroe in an early season matchup. Northwestern State fell 91-77 at Louisiana Tech on Sunday. Louisiana-Monroe went 9-20 last year and finished 11th in the Sun Belt.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jamaure Gregg, Trenton Massner, Jairus Roberson and LaTerrance Reed have combined to account for 63 percent of all Demons scoring this season.GREGG GOOD FROM DEEP: Through three games, Jamaure Gregg has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Louisiana-Monroe got a 77-69 win over NW State when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Demons gave up 83.2 points per game while scoring 61.3 per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe went 2-5 in non-conference play, averaging 58.3 points and allowing 66.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.