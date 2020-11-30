On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NW State takes on La.-Monroe

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Northwestern State (0-3) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (0-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Louisiana-Monroe in an early season matchup. Northwestern State fell 91-77 at Louisiana Tech on Sunday. Louisiana-Monroe went 9-20 last year and finished 11th in the Sun Belt.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jamaure Gregg, Trenton Massner, Jairus Roberson and LaTerrance Reed have combined to account for 63 percent of all Demons scoring this season.GREGG GOOD FROM DEEP: Through three games, Jamaure Gregg has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

LAST TIME: Louisiana-Monroe got a 77-69 win over NW State when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Demons gave up 83.2 points per game while scoring 61.3 per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe went 2-5 in non-conference play, averaging 58.3 points and allowing 66.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need