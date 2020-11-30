On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland hopes to end skid vs Purdue

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland (0-4) vs. Purdue (1-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Purdue. Oakland is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Purdue lost 81-70 to Clemson on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 12.5 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Micah Parrish has put up 5.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Moore has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Oakland has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

