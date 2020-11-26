Oakland hosts Toledo

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Toledo (0-1) vs. Oakland (0-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland look to bounce back from losses.

LAST TIME: Toledo snuck away with a 65-63 victory over Oakland when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 7-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Rockets gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 76.6 per outing. Oakland went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 59.9 points and allowing 64.7 per game in the process.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

