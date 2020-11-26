Ohio 84, NC A&T 72

NC A&T (0-2)
Filmore 1-3 1-2 3, Lyons 3-6 4-5 11, Cleveland 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 2-5 3-3 8, Langley 4-10 0-0 8, Maye 1-4 2-2 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Duling 1-6 0-0 3, Morrice 6-9 0-0 13, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Matthews 1-3 3-3 6, T.Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 13-15 72.
OHIO (2-0)
Roderick 7-10 2-4 22, Vander Plas 3-9 4-4 11, Wilson 6-11 2-3 14, McDay 1-7 1-2 3, Preston 8-13 2-3 21, Mil.Brown 2-2 0-2 6, Miguel 1-5 0-0 2, Towns 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-1 0, Sears 0-2 2-2 2, White 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-64 13-21 84.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 9-25 (Robinson 2-4, Morrice 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Cleveland 1-3, Duling 1-3, Harris 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Q.Jones 1-4, T.Jones 0-1, Langley 0-1), Ohio 13-34 (Roderick 6-9, Preston 3-7, Mil.Brown 2-2, White 1-2, Vander Plas 1-5, Miguel 0-2, Sears 0-2, Towns 0-2, McDay 0-3). Rebounds_NC A&T 30 (Lyons 7), Ohio 42 (Preston 9). Assists_NC A&T 13 (Langley 8), Ohio 18 (Preston 7). Total Fouls_NC A&T 21, Ohio 14. A_143 (15,500).
