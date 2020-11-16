On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ole Miss at Texas A&M postponed as virus roils schedules

By RALPH D. RUSSO
November 16, 2020 12:40 pm
1 min read
      

No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday home game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies’ program.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between the Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.

The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men’s basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

__

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen