Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:46 pm
< a min read
      
Orlando City 1 0 1
Montreal 0 0 0

First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 7 (Pereyra), 39th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Montreal, Clement Diop, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Smith, Orlando City, 52nd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Chris Elliott, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller (Ruan, 57th), Kyle Smith; Jhegson Mendez, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Junior Urso, 57th); Tesho Akindele (Alexander Alvarado, 76th), Daryl Dike (Matheus Aias, 85th), Benji Michel (Joey Dezart, 87th).

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jorge Luis Corrales (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 54th), Jukka Raitala; Maciel (Amar Sejdic, 54th), Samuel Piette (Mason Toye, 76th), Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic, Romell Quioto.

