Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 9:54 pm
Columbus 0 1 1
Orlando City 1 1 2

First half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 10 (Pereyra), 27th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Afful, 1 (Santos), 56th; 3, Orlando City, Michel, 6 (Pereyra), 84th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Jansson, Orlando City, 56th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 64th; Santos, Columbus, 81st; Gallese, Orlando City, 90th+4.

Red Cards_Nani, Orlando City, 52nd.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Gjovalin Bori, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 59th), Darlington Nagbe (Aidan Morris, 69th), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Youness Mokhtar, 69th); Gyasi Zardes (Krisztian Nemeth, 78th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Rodrigo Schlegel, 88th), Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Joey Dezart, 88th); Tesho Akindele (Benji Michel, 70th), Chris Mueller (Jhegson Mendez, 59th).

