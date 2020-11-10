On Air: Innovation in Government
Orlando's Exploria Stadium to host CONCACAF Champions League

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 2:16 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will be the site of the final rounds of the CONCACAF Champions League in December.

Quarterfinals will be completed on Dec. 15 and 16. Mexico’s Tigres leads Major League Soccer’s New York City 1-0 going into the second leg, Mexico’s America leads Atlanta 3-0 and Honduras’ Olympia leads Montreal 2-1.

Los Angeles and Mexico’s Cruz Azul, whose first leg was postponed, will play a single leg that if tied after regulation would go directly to penalty kicks.

The Atlanta-America and Los Angeles-Cruz Azul winners, and New York City-Tigres and Montreal-Olimpia winners, will play a one-leg semifinal on Dec. 19 that if tied after regulation would go directly to penalty kicks.

The semifinal winners will meet in a one-leg final on Dec. 22. If tied after regulation, there would be 30 minutes of extra time. If the teams remain tied, the title would be decided by penalty kicks.

The tournament was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

