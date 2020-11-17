On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Packers activate WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been activated from injured reserve after missing six games.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Tuesday.

Lazard had the best game of his pro career Sept. 27 when he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, but he suffered a core injury in that game and hasn’t played since.

The 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Packers (7-2) play at Indianapolis (6-3) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.