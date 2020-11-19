Packers pose another key test for division-leading Colts

GREEN BAY (7-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (6-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 6-3, Colts 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 22-21-1

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Packers 31-26 on Nov. 6, 2016 at Green Bay

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Jaguars 24-20; Colts won at Titans 34-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 4, Colts No. 11

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (6).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (17).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (20), PASS (10).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (12), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Packers are tied with New Orleans for the NFC’s best record, but Green Bay holds the tiebreaker after beating the Saints on Sept. 27. … It’s the first time since 1996-97 the Packers have been 7-2 in consecutive seasons. …. Green Bay has beaten its first two AFC South opponents, Houston and Jacksonville. The Packers host Tennessee on Dec. 27… The Packers are 0-4 all-time in Indy. … QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 26 TD passes and just three interceptions, marking only the second time an NFL player has thrown for at least 26 touchdowns with three or fewer interceptions through nine games. Rodgers had 28 TD passes and three interceptions in 2011. … Aaron Jones has 38 carries for 109 yards one touchdown in his last three games. … WR Davante Adams shares the NFL lead with nine TD catches despite missing two games because of a hamstring injury. Adam Thielen of Minnesota and Tyreek Hill of Kansas City also have nine. … The Packers activated WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve this week. Lazard missed the previous six games with a core injury. … Green Bay is the first team in league history to average 30 points or more and have five or fewer turnovers through its first nine games. … The Packers lead the NFL in time of possession at 33:08. … Both teams’ defenses are ranked among the league’s six best units for percentage of three-and-outs. Green Bay is third at 23.1% while the Colts are sixth at 21.7%. … Indy has allowed a league-low nine sacks while the Packers have allowed the third fewest with 11. … The Colts have won the last two and four of the last six in this series. … Indy QB Philip Rivers can tie Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak of consecutive starts (234) in league history. Rivers also needs one game with a passer rating of 100.0 to tie former Packers star Brett Favre for fourth in NFL history with 108 games at or above 100.0. … Colts RB Nyheim Hines is one of nine players in the league with at least three multi-touchdown games this season. Hines has three. … Four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton needs 56 yards from scrimmage to become the sixth player in Colts history with 9,000. … Indy DE Denico Autry has a sack in three consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the league. … Indy CB T.J. Carrie has scored on an interception return and off a blocked punt this season, leaving him one away from tying Ray Buchanan and Terrence Wilkins for the franchise’s single-season record for TD returns. … Indy’s defense has allowed 18 touchdowns this season, tied for second fewest in the league. … Fantasy tip: Green Bay has struggled against the run recently and the Colts put a premium on the ground game. The combination could create a big day for former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor or Hines, who has had the hot hand lately.

