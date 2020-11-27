Packers try to extend NFC North lead as they host Bears

CHICAGO (5-5) at GREEN BAY (7-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Packers by 7 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 5-5, Packers 6-4

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 99-95-6

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Bears 21-13 on Dec. 15, 2019 at Green Bay

LAST WEEK – Bears had bye, lost 19-13 to Vikings on Nov. 16; Packers lost 34-31, OT, to Colts

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bears No. 16, Packers No. 6 (tie)

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (25)

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (6)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (10)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: The first of two matchups between the NFC North-leading Packers and second-place Bears. They’ll meet again at Chicago on Jan. 3 to close the regular season. … The Packers have won their last four home matchups with the Bears. Chicago’s last victory at Green Bay was a 17-13 triumph on Nov. 26, 2015. … The Bears and Packers faced off for the first time in 1921, making this the NFL’s oldest rivalry. … The Bears have lost four straight games after winning five of their first six. Bears coach Matt Nagy is monitoring the health of QBs Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) and Nick Foles (hip/glute). … Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson has scored on eight career kickoff returns to share the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. Patterson has an NFL-leading 787 yards in kickoff returns this season. … Bears LB Roquan Smith has 70 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss to lead the NFL in both categories. … Bears opponents have converted third downs a league-low 33.3% of the time. … Chicago TE Jimmy Graham, who played for the Packers from 2018-19, has a team-high five touchdown catches, which matches his two-year total with Green Bay. … Chicago’s Allen Robinson had over 100 yards receiving in each of the Bears’ games with the Packers last season. … Green Bay’s Davante Adams missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury but still has 10 touchdown catches, putting him in a tie for second place in the NFL behind Minnesota’s Adam Thielen (11). … The Packers lead the NFL in average time of possession (32:27). … The Packers have allowed only 12 sacks this season. Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are the only NFL teams to allow fewer sacks. … Green Bay has gone 19-5 against Chicago when Aaron Rodgers is the Packers’ starting quarterback. … The Packers are 5-0 this season when they’ve allowed 21 points or fewer. The Bears have exceeded 21 points in just two of their last seven games. … Packers assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus is the nephew of former Bears LB and Hall of Famer Dick Butkus. Luke Butkus was the Bears’ assistant offensive line coach from 2007-09. … Fantasy tip: The Bears already rank next to last in the NFL in yards per game and have an uncertain quarterback situation, making this a good week to take a chance on Green Bay’s defense.

