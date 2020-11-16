Trending:
Panama-United States Summary

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 7:15 pm
At Wiener Neustadt, Austria
Panama 1 1—2
United States 3 3—6

First half_1, Panama, Fajardo (Yearwood), 8th minute. 2, United States, Reyna, 18th minute. 3, United States, Giaocchini, 22nd minute. 4, United States, Giaocchini (Miazga), 26th minute.

Second half_5, Panama, Fajardo, 79th minute. 6, United States, Soto (Ledezma), 83rd minute. 7, United States, Lletget (Cannon), 87th minute. 8, United States, Soto (Ledezma), 90th+1.

Yellow cards_Escobar, Pan, 41st; Murillo, Pan, 42nd; McKennie, US, 50th; Giaocchini, US, 51st; Griffith, Pan, 70th; Torres, Pan, 73rd. Red cards_None.

Referee_Harald Lechner, Austria; Andreas Heidenreich, Austria; Maximilian Kolbithsc, Austria.

A_0.

Lineups

Panama_Orlando Mosquera; Michael Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Oscar Linton, Alejandro Yearwood (Andres Andrade, 55th); Juan David Tejada (César Yanis, 46th), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Victor Griffith, 55th); Armando Cooper (Abdiel Ayarza, 75th); Eduardo Guerrero (Gabriel Torres, 46th), Jose Fajardo, Jorman Aguilar (Omar Browne, 75th)

United States_Zack Steffen; Reggie Cannon; Matt Miazga (Chris Richrads, 80th), Tim Ream, Sergiño Dest; Tyler Adams (Johnny Cardoso, 62nd, Weston Mckennie, Yunus Musah (Sebastian Lletget, 76th); Gio Reyna (Richy Ledezma, 68th), Nicholas Gioacchini (Sebastian Soto, 77th), Uly Llanez (Tim Weah, 62nd)

