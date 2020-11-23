Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pearl: Top Auburn recruit not yet declared eligible by NCAA

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top recruit, point guard Sharife Cooper, hasn’t been cleared to play by the NCAA.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday on Auburn’s weekly radio show that the NCAA is still conducting Cooper’s initial eligibility review but didn’t give details.

“We are hopeful for a resolution as soon as possible,” Pearl said. “But really there’s not much more I can comment.”

Auburn is scheduled to open the season Thursday against Saint Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida. The Tigers play preseason No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday morning in the Fort Myers Tip-off.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Cooper was a five-star recruit expected to start immediately for the Tigers and be one of their best players. He was rated the nation’s No. 19 overall recruit by 247Sports.

Auburn announced on Sunday that it would self-impose a postseason ban this season, stemming from the 2017 bribery investigation into former assistant coach Chuck Person.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

First Army helps welcome home 92-year-old Korean War veteran