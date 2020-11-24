Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal

Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.

Adams’ extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been announced.

The acquisition of Adams comes after Derrick Favors letf New Orleans in free agency for Utah, where he’s spent much of his career. Now the 265-pound Adams, known for his feisty play under the basket and aptitude for setting screens, will be creating room to operate on the offensive end for the likes of wing Brandon Ingram, forward Zion Williamson and guard Lonzo Ball.

Adams is a New Zealand native who has spent all of his seven NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, averaging 9.8, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, a block and 0.9 steals during his career.

The deal, which also sent guard Eric Bledsoe from the Bucks to the Pelicans, additionally provides New Orleans with Milwaukee’s first-round draft choices in 2025 and 2027, along with the right to swap first-rounders with the Bucks in 2024 and 2026.

Oklahoma City gets a future first round draft pick from Denver; guard George Hill from Milwaukee; and wing player Zylan Cheatham, guard Josh Gray, forward Darius Miller, forward Kenrich Williams, and two second round draft picks from the Pelicans.

The Bucks acquired the draft rights to Sam Merrill, who was picked 60th overall by New Orleans, as part of the trade, while Denver acquired the draft rights to R.J. Hampton, who was selected 24th overall by Milwaukee on draft night.

