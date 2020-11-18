Pelicans take Alabama’s Lewis with 13th pick in NBA draft

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans selected 6-foot-3 Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. 13th overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

the 19-year-old Lewis joins a team headlined by 2019 first overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star forward Brandin Ingram, who also was named the NBA’s most improved player last season.

Lewis also becomes the first draft pick of newly hired coach Stan Van Gundy’s tenure as Pelicans coach.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore last season, highlighted by his career-high 37 point outburst against Georgia. He shot 44.7% and was an All-SEC first team selection. He also made 56 3-pointers last season, shooting 36.6% from that range.

Lewis is a combo guard, much like Jrue Holiday, who is expected to be traded to Milwaukee in an agreed-upon multi-team deal that has yet to become official.

As part of that trade, the Pelicans were expected to receive Milwaukee’s 24th overall choice.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.