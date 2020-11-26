On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pepperdine pays visit to UCLA

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Pepperdine (1-0) vs. UCLA (0-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine squares up against UCLA in an early season matchup. Pepperdine beat UC Irvine by 14 in its last outing. UCLA lost 73-58 at San Diego State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine went 7-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Waves gave up 78.6 points per game while scoring 78.1 per outing. UCLA went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 72.4 points and allowing 69.5 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

